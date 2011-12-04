Media player
Sir Martin Sorrell regrets today's UK border controls
Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder and chief executive of the world's biggest advertising agency, WPP Group, believes that his East European grandparents would not have been accepted into the UK under today's restrictions.
They came from Ukraine, Poland and Romania unable to speak English.
Sir Martin Sorrell speaks to Kirsty Young on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on Sunday 4 December at 11:15 GMT, repeated Friday 09:00 GMT. Listen online or browse the extensive Desert Island Discs archive.
04 Dec 2011
