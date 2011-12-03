Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London 2012: Paralympic Games 'divide opinion' reveals disability charity
A new survey by the disability charity Scope suggests that the majority of disabled people believe that the Paralympics Games should be scrapped and combined instead with the Olympics.
The new research suggested only 32% intended to watch the event next year while a fifth of respondents said the Paralympics were patronising and made them feel "second class".
Keith Doyle reports.
-
03 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-16016140/london-2012-paralympic-games-divide-opinion-reveals-disability-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window