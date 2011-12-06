Video

Poorer families could end up cancelling Christmas because they cannot afford it.

The Family Action charity has released a report which claims that families on low incomes expect to spend at least two-thirds less than the national average on Christmas.

Some of the least well-off have also told the charity that they will spend less than £100 on Christmas food and gifts.

Radio 5 live Morning Reports spoke to Rhian Beynon from Family Action.

