Frankincense being burned
Frankincense may have disappeared by end of the century

It would not be Christmas without a bit of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

But it seems there is a danger that supplies of frankincense might have disappeared by the end of the century.

Scientists say fires, disease and cattle grazing have led to a decline in numbers of the tree which produces the resin.

Andy Moore reports.

  • 21 Dec 2011