Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Frankincense may have disappeared by end of the century
It would not be Christmas without a bit of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
But it seems there is a danger that supplies of frankincense might have disappeared by the end of the century.
Scientists say fires, disease and cattle grazing have led to a decline in numbers of the tree which produces the resin.
Andy Moore reports.
-
21 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window