Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kelvin McKenzie and Dominic Mohan: Two Sun editors' views
Former editor of the Sun, Kelvin McKenzie, and present-day Sun newspaper editor Dominic Mohan, have been giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into media ethics.
Mr Mohan, who took over the top job in 2009, said he wanted the tabloid to celebrate modern-day life and to cheer up its readers through ''difficult times''.
Mr MacKenzie - editor from 1981 until 1994 - admitted to Robert Jay QC that the tabloid did ''not really'' have a regard for issues such as privacy when he was in charge.
-
09 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window