Former editor of the Sun, Kelvin McKenzie, and present-day Sun newspaper editor Dominic Mohan, have been giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into media ethics.

Mr Mohan, who took over the top job in 2009, said he wanted the tabloid to celebrate modern-day life and to cheer up its readers through ''difficult times''.

Mr MacKenzie - editor from 1981 until 1994 - admitted to Robert Jay QC that the tabloid did ''not really'' have a regard for issues such as privacy when he was in charge.