Wounded war veteran Simon Weston has expressed sympathy with the people of the Falkland Islands as Argentina continues to press its claim to the disputed territory.

Tensions have risen in the run-up to the 30th anniversary of the war for the islands in which Mr Weston was badly injured.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I feel for the islanders, because they're the ones being constantly berated and threatened, and are constantly having their fishing fleet and supply ships harassed and impounded."

Nicolas Fuster, an Argentinian student living in Britain, said he believed the islands, called the Malvinas by Argentina, should be under the Argentine government but the islanders should be protected.