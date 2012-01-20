Video

One of the men accused of murdering two soldiers at Massereene Barracks in Antrim has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life in prison.

Brian Shivers, 46, from Magherafelt was convicted of the murders of Mark Quinsey, 23, and Patrick Azimkar, 21.

The soldiers were shot dead as they collected pizza in March 2009.

Shivers' co-accused, Colin Duffy, 44, from Lurgan was earlier acquitted of murdering the two soldiers.

Mark Simpson reports.