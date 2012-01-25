Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond spars with Paxman
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond has said a vote on independence will be Scotland's biggest decision for 300 years.
The first minister was in London to deliver the Hugo Young lecture, following in the footsteps of politicians such as David Cameron.
Mr Salmond will return to Scotland on Wednesday to make public his plans for a referendum on independence.
The SNP leader has already said he wants to hold the referendum vote in the autumn of 2014.
Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman spoke to Mr Salmond about the politics of independence.
25 Jan 2012
