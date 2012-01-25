Roger Cook
Roger Cook on the dangers of investigative journalism

Roger Cook told Radio 5 live about some of the most dangerous stings he was involved in.

The Bafta Award winning investigative journalist presented The Cook Report on ITV and Checkpoint on BBC Radio 4.

He spoke to Tony Livesey in front of an audience at 5 live's City of 2012 in Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire.

  • 25 Jan 2012
