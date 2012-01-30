Day to day work of a social worker

Video

Tragic cases such as Baby P and Victoria Climbié thrust the social work profession into the media spotlight, but few understand the complexities behind the work of child protection social workers.

A new BBC Two programme, Protecting our Children, follows child protection teams in Bristol as they make life-changing decisions for the city's children.

A social worker, Sallyanne Jones, and the director of children's services in Bristol, Annie Hudson, spoke to BBC Breakfast about what it takes to work in the profession.

Ms Jones explained that social workers make the best decisions they can based on the information at hand.

Protecting our Children, Monday 30 January, 21:00, BBC Two