Video

Scott Flansburg holds the Guinness World Record for fastest human calculator for adding the same number to itself more times in 15 seconds than a person could do with a calculator.

The American mathematician is dedicated to helping adults and students to get over their fear of the subject by entertaining them.

Radio 5 live Breakfast challenged him to some mental arithmetics.

