Radio 5 live puts the 'human calculator' through his paces
Scott Flansburg holds the Guinness World Record for fastest human calculator for adding the same number to itself more times in 15 seconds than a person could do with a calculator.
The American mathematician is dedicated to helping adults and students to get over their fear of the subject by entertaining them.
Radio 5 live Breakfast challenged him to some mental arithmetics.
31 Jan 2012
