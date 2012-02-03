Crowds watch a parade to celebrate the proclamation of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne, Feb 1952
Video

Princess Elizabeth formally proclaimed Queen

On 8 February 1952, Princess Elizabeth was formally proclaimed Queen at a ceremony in St James's Palace, London.

She succeeded her father, King George VI, who had died peacefully in his sleep on 6 February.

Richard Dimbleby presented BBC coverage of the public proclamation in London by Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, Sir Gerald Wollaston.

First broadcast 8 February, 1952

  • 03 Feb 2012