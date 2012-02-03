Media player
Princess Elizabeth formally proclaimed Queen
On 8 February 1952, Princess Elizabeth was formally proclaimed Queen at a ceremony in St James's Palace, London.
She succeeded her father, King George VI, who had died peacefully in his sleep on 6 February.
Richard Dimbleby presented BBC coverage of the public proclamation in London by Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, Sir Gerald Wollaston.
First broadcast 8 February, 1952
03 Feb 2012
