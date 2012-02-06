Video

Sixty years ago on Monday, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II.

Her father, George VI, died in his sleep at Sandringham while she was away in Kenya.

The Queen is marking the event with two official engagements in Norfolk and has thanked people for the "wonderful support and encouragement" given to her over the last six decades.

Jennie Bond is a former BBC royal correspondent and told Radio 5 live Breakfast that the Queen has her finger on the pulse.

