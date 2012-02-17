Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should children be given driving lessons?
There is a call for the government to encourage young people to learn driving skills before they are old enough to hold a licence.
The Institute of Advanced Motoring believes a lack of driving experience, rather than age, is the reason one in 10 young drivers crash within a year of passing their test.
A number of companies are now offering courses for children as young as 11, in the hope that giving them early driving experience might ultimately make them safer on the road.
Nick Ravenscroft reports.
-
17 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window