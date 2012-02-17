Video

There is a call for the government to encourage young people to learn driving skills before they are old enough to hold a licence.

The Institute of Advanced Motoring believes a lack of driving experience, rather than age, is the reason one in 10 young drivers crash within a year of passing their test.

A number of companies are now offering courses for children as young as 11, in the hope that giving them early driving experience might ultimately make them safer on the road.

Nick Ravenscroft reports.