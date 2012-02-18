Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lancashire couple find £21,480 cash on doorstep
A Lancashire couple have been allowed to keep £21,480, which was left in a wicker basket on their doorstep.
Ian Roberts and Pam Curtis discovered the money, which they think may have been meant as a donation to their appeal to overhaul a local park.
Mr Roberts told the BBC about the moment they made the discovery.
-
18 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window