Ian Roberts and Pam Curtis
Video

Lancashire couple find £21,480 cash on doorstep

A Lancashire couple have been allowed to keep £21,480, which was left in a wicker basket on their doorstep.

Ian Roberts and Pam Curtis discovered the money, which they think may have been meant as a donation to their appeal to overhaul a local park.

Mr Roberts told the BBC about the moment they made the discovery.

  • 18 Feb 2012
