UK fashion industry boosted by 'Kate effect'

This week is London Fashion Week and the industry is worth £21bn to the UK economy.

Retail sales were up 2% in January - and designers say the best boost for the industry has been the Duchess of Cambridge.

Emma Jones reports.

  • 20 Feb 2012
