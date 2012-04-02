Malvinas Cenotaph in Ushuaia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Cameron's Falklands anniversary pledge

British Prime Minister David Cameron has reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the people of the Falkland Islands, on the 30th anniversary of Argentina's invasion.

The run-up to the anniversary has been marked by increased tension between the UK and Argentina, which has reasserted its claim to the islands it calls the Malvinas.

Tom Esslemont reports.

  • 02 Apr 2012