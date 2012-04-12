Kapil Vaghela and Trisha Patel facing up to the robber
Video

Shopkeeper on self-defence fears

A man who defended his shop and his fiancee from a would-be robber who was holding a gun says he was worried he would get into trouble for his actions.

Kapil Vaghela and Trisha Patel saw off the intruder in their Leicester shop with a large stick.

Kapil told the BBC, "I thought, 'if I hurt the person I'll be liable'."

