Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gandhi belongings fetch over £100,000
A collection of personal items belonging to Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for over £100,000 at auction in Shropshire.
They included grass and soil from the spot where he was assassinated in 1948 which sold for £10,000.
Other lots contained a pair of glasses he bought in Gloucester, which sold for £34,000.
Richard Westwood-Brookes, an auctioneer from Mullocks Auctioneers, spoke to the BBC's Claire Marshall about the sale.
-
17 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window