Heston Blumenthal serves up a treat for Jubilee picnic
As many as 10,000 people from around the country will be joining the Queen for a Diamond Jubilee picnic at Buckingham Palace on 4 June.
The menu has been designed by top chef Heston Blumenthal, who says it will offer classic British dishes with a twist and showcase the best of British produce.
He talked the BBC's Luisa Baldini through the ideas behind the dishes.
18 Apr 2012
