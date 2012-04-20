David Cameron
David Cameron on GP: 'Bahrain is not Syria'

Prime Minister David Cameron has said that the issue of whether the Bahrain GP should go ahead or not is "a matter for Formula 1".

Critics, including Labour leader Ed Miliband, have said the race should be cancelled because of continuing concerns over violence and human rights violations in the Gulf state.

But Mr Cameron said it was important to recognise that "Bahrain is not Syria" and that "there is a process of reform under way".

