Belinda Harris-Reid
Video

Does toothpaste under your nostrils stop snoring?

Drinking milk, eating horseradish and gargling with garlic are just some of the remedies people have used to try to stop themselves snoring .

But do any of them really work?

Belinda Harris-Reid volunteered to find out.

  • 23 Apr 2012