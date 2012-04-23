Video

The government is announcing plans to tackle the growing number of dog attacks. The proposals will include fitting all puppies in England with microchips, containing details of the owner.

The proposals are meant to make it easier to trace and prosecute owners of violent dogs.

Angela McGlynn, the mother of a four-year-old who was killed by a dog, says the plans are only a start and a microchip wouldn't have helped to save her son's life.

Some animal charities agree that the plans don't go far enough. Laura Jenkins from the Battersea Dogs Home says that people need to have an awareness about what type of dog they are taking on, and to ensure that they are accountable for the dog and its actions.