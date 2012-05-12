Media player
Syriza: No willingness to leave eurozone
John Bournos, a spokesman for Syriza, has told the BBC he will not compromise in order to avoid another election.
He said he did not want Greece to leave the euro but he could not support the bailout conditions from the eurozone.
Germany's top banker has said it is up to the Greeks to decide, but if they do not keep to their bailout commitments, they will not receive new aid.
12 May 2012
