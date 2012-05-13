Eric Pickles
We must all worker harder, says Eric Pickles

We all need to work harder, Communities Secretary Eric Pickles has told Andrew Neil.

He said that was the only way to create growth because, while government could create the conditions for economic lift-off, the investment needed must come from business.

Mr Pickles said the government had reduced corporation tax, which should help.

  • 13 May 2012
