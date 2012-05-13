Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We must all worker harder, says Eric Pickles
We all need to work harder, Communities Secretary Eric Pickles has told Andrew Neil.
He said that was the only way to create growth because, while government could create the conditions for economic lift-off, the investment needed must come from business.
Mr Pickles said the government had reduced corporation tax, which should help.
-
13 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window