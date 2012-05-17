Video

The Court of Appeal will announce on Thursday whether Sam Hallam's murder conviction should be quashed.

The 24-year-old, who was found guilty in 2005 of killing a 21-year-old man in London, was released on bail on Thursday after the prosecution said it would not oppose his appeal.

Gerry Conlon was one of the so-called Guildford Four and spent 15 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He told BBC Radio 5 live's Tony Livesey why he campaigned for Mr Hallam's release.

You can listen to other BBC Radio 5 live interviews by visiting the Best Bits page.