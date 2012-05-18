Baby and mother
Help offered by government on bringing up baby

Parents are being offered free support and advice on bringing up their families, under a new initiative being launched by the government.

They will be able to get advice via email and text, and in some pilot areas they will have access to free parenting classes.

Ben Geoghegan reports.

