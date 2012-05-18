Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Help offered by government on bringing up baby
Parents are being offered free support and advice on bringing up their families, under a new initiative being launched by the government.
They will be able to get advice via email and text, and in some pilot areas they will have access to free parenting classes.
Ben Geoghegan reports.
-
18 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window