Matt Smith carrying the Olympic torch
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Doctor Who's Matt Smith on Olympic torch run

The star of the BBC drama Doctor Who, Matt Smith, has started the eighth day of the Olympic torch relay from Cardiff.

Speaking shortly before his run, Matt Smith said it was "a great privilege" and that he was "thrilled so many people had turned out".

Follow the torch relay live

  • 26 May 2012
Go to next video: Cardiff Olympic cauldron burns bright