Parents jailed for locking boy in coal bunker
A couple from Blackpool have been jailed for two years for locking their 11-year-old son in a disused coal bunker.
The parents, who cannot be name for legal reasons, kept the boy in the filthy basement because of his unruly behaviour.
Ed Thomas reports.
28 May 2012
