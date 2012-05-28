The coal bunker where the boy was held
Parents jailed for locking boy in coal bunker

A couple from Blackpool have been jailed for two years for locking their 11-year-old son in a disused coal bunker.

The parents, who cannot be name for legal reasons, kept the boy in the filthy basement because of his unruly behaviour.

  • 28 May 2012