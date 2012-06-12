Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Psychologist on tackling violence in young inmates
The chief clinical psychologist at Europe's biggest youth prison, Hindley in north-west England, explains how staff are trying to treat some of Britain's most violent teenagers.
Watch the full report on Newsnight on Tuesday 12 June 2012 at 10.30pm on BBC Two, then afterwards on the BBC iPlayer and Newsnight website.
12 Jun 2012
