Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The big British clean up for the Olympics
Councils, businesses and volunteers have started a big clean up, to show Britain at its best ahead of the Olympics
So what are you most proud of? And what would you rather sweep under the carpet?
David Sillito reports.
-
12 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window