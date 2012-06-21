Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eye-gouging victim Tina Nash 'sick' over attacker's appeal
A woman who had her eyes gouged out by her former partner has told BBC Radio 5 live that her attacker is planning an appeal against his sentence.
Shane Jenkin was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of six years in May after admitting grievous bodily harm.
Tina Nash, 31, is still adapting to life without sight. She spoke to Victoria Derbyshire alongside two other survivors of domestic violence: Kathy Coe and Natalie (not her real name).
To hear more 5 live interviews, please visit the Best Bits page.
-
21 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window