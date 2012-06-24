Sir Bobby Charlton
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Bobby Charlton's Euro 2012 prediction

Sir Bobby Charlton, who took part in the Olympic torch relay on Sunday in Manchester, has been making his predictions for Euro 2012.

"If England beat Italy tonight, England will win it," he told BBC Breakfast.

  • 24 Jun 2012
Go to next video: England fans optimistic in Kiev