A former personal assistant to Lord Mountbatten says the Queen is right to shake hands with Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

William Evans was the earl's personal chief petty officer and valet for ten years.

He saw Lord Mountbatten for the final time shortly before his murder by the IRA in 1979.

Mr Evans told Radio Cambridgeshire that shaking hands with the former IRA commander would be difficult for the Queen but "it is her duty to do her part no matter what her personal feelings are".