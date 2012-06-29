Media player
How tiny drones offer a unique view
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are usually associated with the military or the intelligence services.
But now commercial companies and civil government bodies are taking an increasing interest in the smaller versions, known as nano-UAVs, because of their unique surveillance capabilities.
The BBC's Frank Gardner went to Cotswold Airfield to watch a demonstration.
29 Jun 2012
