Two boys snatch the Olympic torch in Coventry
Two young boys snatched the Olympic torch from a relay participant, as the flame passed through Coventry.
The boys took the torch as a torchbearer was passing the flame to a fellow runner.
Members of the security team retrieved the torch, before ushering the boys away, on day 45 of the relay.
02 Jul 2012
