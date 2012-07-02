Two boys grab torch
Two boys snatch the Olympic torch in Coventry

Two young boys snatched the Olympic torch from a relay participant, as the flame passed through Coventry.

The boys took the torch as a torchbearer was passing the flame to a fellow runner.

Members of the security team retrieved the torch, before ushering the boys away, on day 45 of the relay.

  • 02 Jul 2012
