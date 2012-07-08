Media player
Olympic relay: Flame goes punting along River Cam
The Olympic flame has been punting on the River Cam on its journey from Cambridge to Luton on relay day 51.
Crowds gathered along banks and bridges to cheer 26-year-old local community volunteer Edward Roberts as he held the torch aloft.
08 Jul 2012
