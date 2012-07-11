Media player
Woman jailed for life for "random" murder of girl
A woman has been told she will serve a minimum of 22 years, for stabbing a 13 year old girl to death in a random attack in a park in Doncaster.
A jury at Sheffield Crown Court had earlier found 26-year-old Hannah Bonser guilty of murdering Casey Kearney on Valentine's Day.
Detective Superintendent Terry Mann from South Yorkshire Police gave a brief statement after the verdict, followed by Casey's father, Anthony Kearney.
11 Jul 2012
