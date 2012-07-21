Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japanese rocket blasts off for space station
A Japanese rocket has blasted off to deliver an unmanned supplies vessel to the International Space Station.
The rocket lifted off into an overcast sky from the southern island of Tanegashima.
The cargo should reach the International Space Station, where the Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide is onboard, next Friday.
-
21 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window