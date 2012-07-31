Media player
Army criticised over James Hill death by Surrey coroner
A coroner has criticised the Army over the death of a soldier killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) on a training range in Afghanistan.
L/Cpl James Hill, 23, of Surrey, died four days after arriving at Camp Bastion, in Helmand, in 2009.
Caroline Wyatt reports.
31 Jul 2012
