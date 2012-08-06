Lopez Lomong: Sudan's lost boy

Video

Olympic athletes have to go through many trials to get to the Games - but none more so than Lopez Lomong.

He was one of the so-called Lost Boys, thousands of child refugees caught up in Sudan's civil war, before he moved to the United States as part of a government resettlement programme.

On Wednesday, Lopez Lomong will represent the US in the 5,000 metre race at the 2012 Olympics.

Leana Hosea heard his story.