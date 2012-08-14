Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Do zero hours contracts create real jobs?
Companies are using zero hours contracts, not giving their employees guaranteed hours, but expecting them to be available to work with a few hours' notice.
They say they are being fair and are providing valuable experience to staff, but the unions, and some workers, are opposed.
Newsnight's Allegra Stratton reports on whether zero hours contracts constitute real jobs.
14 Aug 2012
