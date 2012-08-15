Video

Two people on a tour bus used by the US band Baroness were badly injured when the vehicle fell 30ft (10m) from a viaduct near Bath.

Emergency services were called to Brassknocker Hill, in Monkton Combe, on the B3108 at its junction with the A36 Warminster Road at 11:30 BST.

Two of those of board suffered multiple fractures and had to be freed by firefighters. Seven had minor injuries.

Laura Jones reports.