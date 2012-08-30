Video

Many disabled people are concerned about the impact of government reforms to disability benefits.

The government says that financial assistance will be channelled to those most in need after major welfare reform was passed earlier this year.

Ministers claim that at least £600m a year is needlessly wasted, and the changes are estimated to save billions of pounds from the bill for disability allowances.

But already there have been allegations and protests that ATOS, the agency charged with assessing whether people are fit to the work, and a major Paralympics sponsor, is not executing the first stage of reform fairly.

BBC Newsnight's Sancha Berg reports.

