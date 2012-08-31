Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Squatting becomes criminal act in England and Wales
Squatting in a residential building in England and Wales will become a criminal offence on Saturday, meaning squatters could face jail or a fine.
Ministers said it would offer better protection for homeowners and "slam shut the door on squatters once and for all".
The maximum penalty will be six months in jail, a £5,000 fine, or both.
But campaigners warned the new law could criminalise vulnerable people and lead to an increase in rough sleeping.
John Maguire reports.
31 Aug 2012
