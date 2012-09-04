Life buoy on an empty beach
Video

Guide to what you should do if you fall into deep water

The Royal Life Saving Society says the worst thing to do when a loved one is swept out to sea is to go in after them.

Michael Dunn, manager for life saving at the society that oversees the training of 95% of the UK's lifeguards, told 5 liveBreakfast that a fifth of people die because they do not know what to do when they get into trouble in the sea.

He gave his top tips on what people should do.

