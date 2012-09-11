Media player
Three killed in Surrey coach crash near Hindhead Tunnel
Three people have been killed and a number of others seriously injured when a coach overturned after crashing into a tree near a tunnel in Surrey.
The 51-seat coach was going north on the A3 when the crash happened near the Hindhead Tunnel at 23:50 BST on Monday.
Inspector Richard Mallett, Head of Roads Policing for Surrey Police, described the crash as a "significant impact".
11 Sep 2012
