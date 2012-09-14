Laurence Pieau
Video

Kate photos reaction 'disproportionate' - Closer editor

The French magazine Closer has angered the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by publishing photos of Kate sunbathing topless, while on holiday in France.

A royal spokesman said the couple were "hugely saddened", and may take legal action.

Closer's editor, Laurence Pieau, has defended her decision to print the photographs and says the reaction is disproportionate.

