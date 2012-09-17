Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun a bid in a French court to stop the sale and distribution of topless pictures of the duchess.

Their lawyer called for French magazine Closer to hand over the digital originals or face a daily fine, during a civil hearing in Nanterre, Paris.

A lawyer for Closer claimed the couple's reaction was disproportionate.

The royal couple earlier launched a separate criminal complaint in France in relation to the pictures.

Christian Fraser reports.