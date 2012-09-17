Media scrum greets royal lawyers in France seeking photo ban
Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun a bid in a French court to stop the sale and distribution of topless pictures of the duchess.
Their lawyer called for French magazine Closer to hand over the digital originals or face a daily fine, during a civil hearing in Nanterre, Paris.
A lawyer for Closer claimed the couple's reaction was disproportionate.
The royal couple earlier launched a separate criminal complaint in France in relation to the pictures.
Christian Fraser reports.