A loaded handgun was given to Mark Duggan 15 minutes before he was shot dead by police in Tottenham last year, a court has heard.

Details emerged as the prosecution opened its case against Kevin Hutchinson-Foster, 30, who denies a charge of supplying the gun.

Edward Brown QC told Snaresbrook Crown Court Mr Duggan had travelled by cab to Leyton, east London to collect the gun.

No gun was found on Mr Duggan after he had been killed.

Danny Shaw reports.